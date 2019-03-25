Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Rakai Communities Digging Water Lagoons from Abandoned Kaolin Deposits Top story

Ddwaniro, Uganda
Residents fetching from one of the manually created water pool, dug in a Kaolin Mineral deposit in Dwaniro Sub county in Rakai, such pools are dug on hill tops to store rainy water

In short
As a result, communities in Ddwaniro Sub County have of late started drilling the mineral pits and opening up lagoons to collect rain water for use during the dry season.

 

