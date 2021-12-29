Rakai Considers Altering Stalled Bulk Water Project for Fishing

In short
The 7 billion Shillings project measuring over one kilometre long and about 200 meters wide was meant to provide sufficient water for domestic use, irrigation, cattle and other purposes in various villages, parishes and Kagamba, Lwamaggwa and Ddwaniro sub-counties.
Rakai Considers Altering Stalled Bulk Water Project for Fishing29 Dec 2021, 18:45 Comments 144 Views Rakai town, Uganda Agriculture Human rights Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: District authorities plan to reuse it for fishing Rakai bulk water project stalls for ten years
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.