Rakai District Chairman Roughed Up by Protestors over Poor Roads

Residents of Byolo village push a truck that got stuck in the flooded and potholed section along Lumbugu-Buyamba road

In short

Many of the roads in the area have become impassable following floods that devastated the area in recent months. They include, among others, the Lumbugu-Buyamba-Lwamaggwa road, which connects to Lyantonde district which was ruined by the floods from Lake Kijjanebarola.