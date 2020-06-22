In short
Many of the roads in the area have become impassable following floods that devastated the area in recent months. They include, among others, the Lumbugu-Buyamba-Lwamaggwa road, which connects to Lyantonde district which was ruined by the floods from Lake Kijjanebarola.
Rakai District Chairman Roughed Up by Protestors over Poor Roads
22 Jun 2020
Residents of Byolo village push a truck that got stuck in the flooded and potholed section along Lumbugu-Buyamba road
