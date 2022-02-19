Rakai District Councilors Censure Entire Executive Committee

In short
The decision to censure the officials follows a petition signed by 16 out of 34 councilors accusing the members of alleged abuse of office, withholding information about the budget, and misconduct. The executive members are accused of passing a supplementary budget of 1.5 Billion Shillings without the knowledge of the councilors.
Rakai District Councilors Censure Entire Executive Committee19 Feb 2022, 09:57 Comments 136 Views Rakai town, Uganda Local government Politics Election Updates
Members of the Disolved the District Executive committee- (L-R) Patrick Nuwabine Karakwende-Production, Derrick Tusubira-Education and Sports, and Esther Mugarura-Health and Gender
