Rakai DP Members Defy Top Leadership on Grassroots Elections

Dick Ssebbowa, the Rakai District Mobilisation Secretary, says the top party organ acted on selfish grounds and machinations, which led to an illogical decision that endangers the party values.
Rakai DP Members Defy Top Leadership on Grassroots Elections19 Feb 2020, 12:17 Comments 249 Views Rakai town, Uganda Politics Polls Updates
A section of DP members who attended their meeting in Rakai district, that chose to proceed with structure elections in defiance with NEC decision
