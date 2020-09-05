Rakai Man Arrested For Confiscating Declaration Forms

In short
According to information obtained by our reporter, the duo’s campaign agents from Butiti, Mpaama and Nsozibiri villages in Lwanda sub-county was driving in an unspecified vehicle when they were intercepted by a group of stick-wielding men.
Rakai Man Arrested For Confiscating Declaration Forms5 Sep 2020, 05:47 Comments 84 Views Crime Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM polls One arrested Several on the run Theft of DR Forms
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.