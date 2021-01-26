In short
In his January 21, 2021 petition addressed to the Electoral Commission chairperson through the District Registrar, Bajjungu claims that ballot papers in two boxes from Kiteredde polling station in Kibanda sub-county and Kitogota polling station in Kiziba sub-county were not counted.
Rakai NRM LC V Candidate Petitions EC for Vote Recount Top story26 Jan 2021, 20:25 Comments 280 Views Rakai town, Uganda Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Rakai NRM LC5 Candidate Petitions EC Seeks vote recounting Winner says its a waste of time
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.