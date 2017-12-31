Edward Bindhe
Rakai Police Chief Arrested for Shooting Civilian

31 Dec 2017, 12:04 Comments 109 Views Rakai town, Uganda Crime Report

A senior police officer in Rakai district has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a construction site manager in Ddwaniro trading centre. The suspect is identified as Anasaleti Arinaitwe, the Officer in Charge of Ddwaniro Police station in Ddwaniro sub county.

 

