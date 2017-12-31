Rakai Police Chief Arrested for Shooting Civilian

In short
A senior police officer in Rakai district has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a construction site manager in Ddwaniro trading centre. The suspect is identified as Anasaleti Arinaitwe, the Officer in Charge of Ddwaniro Police station in Ddwaniro sub county.
Rakai Police Chief Arrested for Shooting Civilian31 Dec 2017, 12:04 Comments 109 Views Rakai town, Uganda Crime Report
Tagged with: house construction gun crime in rakai shooting civilians gun violence in uganda uganda police brutality
