Rakai Probation Office, World Vision Decry Surge in Child Abuse

In short
Rakai District Probation and Welfare Officer Joseph Ssendagi says that many of the acts like child labour, excessive physical punishment, and defilement, among others, were mainly perpetrated by family members such as parents and relatives and members of the community. He further attributes the abuses to parental negligence
Rakai Probation Office, World Vision Decry Surge in Child Abuse1 Feb 2021, 19:06 Comments 162 Views Rakai town, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
In short
Mentioned: Child Abuse on the rise attributed to the current lockdown probation office working with CSOs to fight problem
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.