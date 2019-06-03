Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:38

Rakai RDC, DPC Accused of Protecting Land Grabbers

3 Jun 2019, 17:31 Comments 86 Views Rakai town, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
Minister In Charge of General Duties Mary Karoor Okrutu, listening to Rakai RDC Charles Mubiru who in on spot for allegedly compromising with Land Grabbers

Minister In Charge of General Duties Mary Karoor Okrutu, listening to Rakai RDC Charles Mubiru who in on spot for allegedly compromising with Land Grabbers

In short
During the Rakai district public accountability forum “Baraza” organized at Byakabanda sub county headquarters, residents a swipe at the district’s heads of security for what they described as failure to reign over the ongoing incidents of land grabbing in the area.

 

Tagged with: Ben Niwamanya, Rakai District Police Commander Charles Mubiru, Rakai RDC Comprised Security team Land Dispute in Rakai district Rakai District Public Accountability forum Residents accuse RDC, Police eviction of tenants in Rakai district mary karooro okurut minister in charge of general duties
Mentioned: Rakai Resident District Commissione rakai district police commander

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.