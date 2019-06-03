In short
During the Rakai district public accountability forum “Baraza” organized at Byakabanda sub county headquarters, residents a swipe at the district’s heads of security for what they described as failure to reign over the ongoing incidents of land grabbing in the area.
Minister In Charge of General Duties Mary Karoor Okrutu, listening to Rakai RDC Charles Mubiru who in on spot for allegedly compromising with Land Grabbers
