The Rakai Health Sciences Program (RHSP), the research entity where the first studies to establish the presence of HIV in Uganda were carried out in the 1980s was recognized for enabling adoption of new interventions such as safe male circumcision and enrolling people on treatment immediately after testing positive since studies that confirmed efficacy were done there.
Rakai Recognized for Reducing HIV Related Deaths 23 Jul 2019
