Ezekiel Ssekweyama
19:54

Rakai School Fire: Students Sent back Home, Six Arrested

12 Nov 2018, 19:54 Comments 158 Views Sanje, Uganda Crime Updates
Some Students of St Bernard's Mannya SS leaving the school after they were instructed to return home on Monday.jpg Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Some Students of St Bernard's Mannya SS leaving the school after they were instructed to return home on Monday.jpg

In short
Those arrested are; Stephen Kankiroho, Dickson Kisuule and Enoch Mugurusi all senior four students. The others are; Achilles Mugerwa and Johnson Mugisha who are teachers and Adolf Kaggwa, the schools warden.

 

Tagged with: rakai school dormitory razed st benards mannya sss boys dormitory burnt first lady janet museveni orders for thorough investigations
Mentioned: st benard mannya ss

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.