In short
In his statement, Birinomutonzi claims that Kiwanuka approached him in March this year after submitting his application for a job in the ICT department. The suspect reportedly asked him to pay a bribe if he wished to get the job.
Rakai Worker's Representative In Trouble For Alleged Extortion4 Sep 2019, 07:17 Comments 86 Views Rakai town, Uganda Crime Court Local government Updates
In short
Mentioned: Achilles Musooka Kiwanuka Benon Mugabi Benson Nuwamanya Information Technology Department Rakai District Police Commander Workers representative rakai district local government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.