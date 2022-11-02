Rampant Absenteeism of Ministers, MPs Frustrates Plenary Sessions

In short
On Tuesday, the Speaker Among adjourned the first meeting of the House prematurely following absence of Ministers and legislators during plenary prompting to re-echoed stringent warning to lawmakers who dodge plenary sittings, describing it as an of ‘misuse of taxpayers' money.
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chairing plenary attended by a handful of MPs and Ministers on Tuesday
In short
