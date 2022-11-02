Ochola O. Dominic
23:53

Rampant Absenteeism of Ministers, MPs Frustrates Plenary Sessions

2 Nov 2022, 23:52 Comments 161 Views Crime Politics Parliament Updates
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chairing plenary attended by a handful of MPs and Ministers on Tuesday

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chairing plenary attended by a handful of MPs and Ministers on Tuesday

In short
On Tuesday, the Speaker Among adjourned the first meeting of the House prematurely following absence of Ministers and legislators during plenary prompting to re-echoed stringent warning to lawmakers who dodge plenary sittings, describing it as an of ‘misuse of taxpayers' money.

 

Tagged with: Rules of Procedure of Parliament. plenary sessions ‘misuse of taxpayers'

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.