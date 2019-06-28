In short
The Luweero District Child Status report released in June this year shows that at least 84 children were defiled between December 2018 and May 2019. The report shows that 57 suspects have appeared before court while 27 cases are still under inquiry.
Rampant Defilement Cases Worry Luweero Children, Parents28 Jun 2019, 08:00 Comments 121 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Health Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Annual Crime report 2018 Luweero Child Status Report abuse of children rights defilement cases in Luweero
Mentioned: Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.