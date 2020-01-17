Rampant Theft of Church Properties Worry Kigezi Clergy

In short
According to the clergy, thieves target amplifiers, loudspeakers, microphones and keyboards. The latest incident happened on Tuesday night at Bushuro Church of Uganda parish in Kikungiri archdeaconry when thieves broke into the church and stole worship instruments worth shillings 8 million.
Rampant Theft of Church Properties Worry Kigezi Clergy17 Jan 2020, 10:14 Comments 112 Views Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Diocese of Kigezi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.