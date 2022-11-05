Basaija Idd
Rapid Results Teaching Methods introduced in Kasese Schools

5 Nov 2022, 12:03 Comments 41 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
The director of Basic Edcation, Ismail Mulindwa speaking during a meeting organised by VVOB in Kasese, looking on the organisation's programme manager Joris Rossie

Ismail Mulindwa, the Director Basic & Secondary Education from the Ministry of Education and Sports-MoES says the TaRL speaks well with the thematic curriculum and as such they want all schools to adopt the approach.

 

