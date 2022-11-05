Rapid Results Teaching Methods introduced in Kasese Schools

In short
Ismail Mulindwa, the Director Basic & Secondary Education from the Ministry of Education and Sports-MoES says the TaRL speaks well with the thematic curriculum and as such they want all schools to adopt the approach.
Rapid Results Teaching Methods introduced in Kasese Schools5 Nov 2022, 12:03 Comments 41 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
The director of Basic Edcation, Ismail Mulindwa speaking during a meeting organised by VVOB in Kasese, looking on the organisation's programme manager Joris Rossie
Mentioned: Right Level-TaRL Approach
