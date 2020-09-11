RCC Changes Officials at Kampala Central Tally Centre

In short
Ndege together with the Kampala District Internal Security Officer (DISO) Moses Tashobya and other police officials raided the tally centre at Nakasero Primary School where they found a handful of NRM election officials locked up in a room with candidates and their agents outside.
RCC Changes Officials at Kampala Central Tally Centre11 Sep 2020, 20:12 Comments 136 Views Politics Report
