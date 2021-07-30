RDC Accused of Beating Residents in Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines

In short

The residents include Justine Odieny and John Ebwongu, both residents of Amoru Cell, Kokas Opolot of Onyakai Cell and Patrick Aporu of Omagoro Cell, in Soroti West Division. They were allegedly beaten on July 16, 2021, by soldiers who were acting on the orders of the RDC during an operation in Arapai shortly after 5 p.m.