RDC Alarms Colleagues with his Hate Speech and Calling Museveni God

In short
Agnes Akello Ebong, the RDC Nwoya and Susan Akany, the Resident District Commissioner for Omoro apologized to the audience for their colleague's sectarian and blasphemous utterances, saying RDC’s are meant to serve the people irrespective of their political affiliation.
RDC Alarms Colleagues with his Hate Speech and Calling Museveni God8 Jan 2021, 20:41 Comments 198 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fellow RDCs denounce Lira RDC on spot Tribalistic utterence
Mentioned: Inter- Religious Council of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.