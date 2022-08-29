RDC Directs CAO to Take Action Against Contractors That Have Abandoned Projects

In short
Muhanguzi says most civil servants have failed to live to the moral standards expected of them, which has affected service delivery. “I condemn these actions of civil servants using other some people’s companies to win contracts in the district because its undermining service delivery”, Muhanguzi said
RDC Directs CAO to Take Action Against Contractors That Have Abandoned Projects29 Aug 2022, 08:54 Comments 63 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bundibugyo CAO Bundibugyo RDC
Mentioned: Bundibugyo CAO
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.