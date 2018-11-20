RDC Ejects Priest from Aids Day Preparatory Meeting

In short
Trouble started after the RDC who chaired the meeting opened it up for reactions from the member. Some of the members started raising concern on how they should get money from the president just like people in other parts of the country have benefited.
RDC Ejects Priest from Aids Day Preparatory Meeting20 Nov 2018, 20:50 Comments 150 Views Mbale, Uganda Health Misc Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: rdc world aids day celebrations father buyela manafwa resident district commissioner ahamada washaki paul buyela situma parish priest yoweri museveni
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.