Justin Tuko, the Moroto Deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC, said they have already issued an order to security forces to shoot and kill those suspected of owning illegal firearms but they have given them the last chance to voluntarily hand over the firearms.
Justin Tuko, the deputy RDC recievinng a gun from Robert Lopuwa a suspected raider in Acherer village loputuk sub county
