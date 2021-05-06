Gabriel Mukisa
07:47

RDC Halts Commissioning UGX 150M Marternity Ward, Arrests Contractor Over Shoddy Work Top story

6 May 2021, 07:41 Comments 242 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Health Updates
The cracked verandah of the newly built maternity

In short
Tusubira ordered the arrest of Nathan Mukama, the Director Spot Contractors Uganda LTD on Wednesday when district officials met to commission the maternity ward built in the 2018/2019 financial year just after the facility was elevated to health center III.

 

