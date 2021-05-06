In short
Tusubira ordered the arrest of Nathan Mukama, the Director Spot Contractors Uganda LTD on Wednesday when district officials met to commission the maternity ward built in the 2018/2019 financial year just after the facility was elevated to health center III.
RDC Halts Commissioning UGX 150M Marternity Ward, Arrests Contractor Over Shoddy Work Top story6 May 2021, 07:41 Comments 242 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Health Updates
