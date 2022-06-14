Okello Emmanuel
15:48

RDC Halts Construction of UGX 35M Sub County Administration Block

14 Jun 2022, 15:41 Comments 98 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
The construction site for the Administration block where the RDC halted the construction works.

The construction site for the Administration block where the RDC halted the construction works.

In short
According to Tumusime, last week, Kikuube Chief Administrative Officer- CAO Andrew Milton Kamalingin Chelangat informed him that they were yet to award the contract for the construction of the administration block.

 

Tagged with: Construction of administration block RDC

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.