RDC Halts Construction of UGX 48M Classroom Block Citing Poor Quality Bricks

In short
Before the construction could begin this month, the RDC visited the construction site and discovered that more than 2,000 bricks ferried by the contractor to kick start the works were of poor quality.
RDC Halts Construction of UGX 48M Classroom Block Citing Poor Quality Bricks26 Apr 2022, 07:47 Comments 69 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates
Masindi RDC Pointing at the condemned bricks that were meant for the construction of the classroom blocks.
In short
