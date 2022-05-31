RDC Intervenes in Land Row between Bunyoro Kingdom, NFA

Bugoma Forest Reserve in Kikuube.NFA ,residents and Bunyoro Kingdom are feuding over a piece of land in the forest reserve. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

Lungton Tukasingula, one of the people utilizing the land accuses NFA and security officials of harassment, torture, indiscriminate arrests, and destruction of their crops. He says several acres of his maize plantation have been slashed by NFA officials yet he is cultivating on kingdom land.