RDC Intervenes in Late Karambuzi Family Feud

In short
In memory of Karambuzi, Museveni built a 32 roomed commercial building in Kabale Municipality along Kabale – Katuna road to support his family. However, Karambuzi sisters accuse their younger brother Happy Karambuzi of using the building alone.
RDC Intervenes in Late Karambuzi Family Feud22 Oct 2021, 20:04 Comments 123 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Kabale RDC Godfrey Nyakahuma after inspecting Karamuzi complex in Mwanjari along Kabale-Katuna road (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
