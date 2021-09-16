RDC Mpimbaza Hashaka Takes Over in Bukwo

In short
Immediately after receiving the instruments of power, Hashaka asked the Bukwo CAO Swaib Balala to encourage transparency in public service and asked him to start giving information concerning government funded programs and by partners.
RDC Mpimbaza Hashaka Takes Over in Bukwo16 Sep 2021, 17:47 Comments 107 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Updates
