Stanley Ebele
17:50

RDC Mpimbaza Hashaka Takes Over in Bukwo

16 Sep 2021, 17:47 Comments 107 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Updates

In short
Immediately after receiving the instruments of power, Hashaka asked the Bukwo CAO Swaib Balala to encourage transparency in public service and asked him to start giving information concerning government funded programs and by partners.

 

Tagged with: rdc transfers
Mentioned: Samuel Hashaka

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.