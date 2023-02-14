RDC Orders Arrest of Brokers at Police Stations, Outposts

In short
Richard Bwabye Ntulume, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner, says that he has recieved several complaints of extortion involving accused persons or complaints. Bwabye says that the actions of such people have tainted the Police image and they are unlawful.
RDC Orders Arrest of Brokers at Police Stations, Outposts14 Feb 2023, 16:54 Comments 119 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: extortion and impersonation
Mentioned: Kasana Police Station Wobulenzi Police Station
