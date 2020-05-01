In short
Vincent Ojok is accused of allowing people to gather at his premises at corner angwen trading centre, to drink alcohol without observing the 4- meter distance.
RDC Orders Arrest of LCI Chairperson for Defying COVID-19 Directives
1 May 2020
Apac, Uganda
