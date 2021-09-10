RDC Orders Closure of Five Markets in Kabale As Covid-19 Cases Surge

In short
The markets are Kabanyonyi, Bigaaga, Maziba, Harutinda and Mayengo. The decision to close was taken on Thursday during the district taskforce meeting.
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Godfrey Nyakahuma, Kabale Resident District Commissioner speaking to journalists on thursday evening
