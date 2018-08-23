Sylvia Nakkazi
20:15

RDC Pins Immigration Officer on Forgery

23 Aug 2018, 20:15 Comments 96 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Updates

In short
On Thursday, the Masaka Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Joseph Ssekasamba took to the stand in Masaka Chief Magistrates court to pin the official.

 

Tagged with: forged passports and travel documents recovered from masaka immigration office teddy kansiime facing charges of forgery joseph ssekasamba the deputy resident district commissioner masaka. testified against the officer masaka chief magistrate deogratias ssejjemba
Mentioned: directorate of immigration masaka immigration office

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.