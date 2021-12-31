RDC Postpones Eviction of Mukono Pastor Accused of Stealing Church Land

In short
The RDC claims receiving an eviction order yesterday from Eco-Trust Property Associates and General Auctioneers and court bailiffs acting on behalf of Solomon Muwanga, the Head of United Methodist Church of Uganda confirming eviction of Lwandasa today (Friday) from his house and church located in Mukono Municipality at Kame close to Kame valley market.
RDC Postpones Eviction of Mukono Pastor Accused of Stealing Church Land31 Dec 2021, 17:44 Comments 191 Views Mukono, Uganda Religion Court Security Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Mt Lebanon Church United Methodist Church
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.