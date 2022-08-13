In short
Jillian Akullo argued that the contractor did not only use weak materials but also did not follow the project design. She cited the fixed doors without glasses, no water pass way in the bathrooms, and weak slabs used in the latrines as challenges that have to be fixed before the project hand over.
RDC Rejects Poorly Constructed Pit Latrine in Otuke13 Aug 2022, 11:17 Comments 177 Views Otuke District, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: RDC Rejects Poorly Constructed Pit Latrine in Otuke
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.