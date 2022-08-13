Amony Immaculate
RDC Rejects Poorly Constructed Pit Latrine in Otuke

13 Aug 2022, 11:17 Comments 177 Views Otuke District, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
The rejected pit latrine

Jillian Akullo argued that the contractor did not only use weak materials but also did not follow the project design. She cited the fixed doors without glasses, no water pass way in the bathrooms, and weak slabs used in the latrines as challenges that have to be fixed before the project hand over.

 

