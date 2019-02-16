David Omoding
18:48

RDC Summons 71 Teachers over Absenteeism

16 Feb 2019, 18:47 Comments 185 Views Education Report

In short
According to the RDC, most head teachers and teachers were not present on day one. The discovery was made during her impromptu visits to a number of schools across the district on the day of the schools opening. The schools include Midiri, Kituti, Lwatama, Kadama, Nandere, Kabweri, Dodoi and Katakap Primary Schools.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.