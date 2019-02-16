RDC Summons 71 Teachers over Absenteeism

In short
According to the RDC, most head teachers and teachers were not present on day one. The discovery was made during her impromptu visits to a number of schools across the district on the day of the schools opening. The schools include Midiri, Kituti, Lwatama, Kadama, Nandere, Kabweri, Dodoi and Katakap Primary Schools.
RDC Summons 71 Teachers over Absenteeism16 Feb 2019, 18:47 Comments 185 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.