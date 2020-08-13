In short
Many of the residents and aspirants say that the Office of the RDC and the area police are selectively enforcing the COVID-19 guidelines, especially during the ongoing NRM primaries. They say that while NRM aspirants for the District and Parliamentary seats are freely holding public rallies and processions, similar activities by the opposition are being stifled.
RDC Tasked to Explain Selective Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines in Campaigns
