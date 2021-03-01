RDC Writes to Museveni over District Headquarters Dispute

In short
The two bodies are locked up in a dispute over ownership of over 10 acres of land where the site for Karenga district headquarters is situated. UWA claims the land hosting the headquarters that are still under construction is a gazzeted area and part of Kidepo National Game Park. Late last year, UWA asked the district authorities to halt construction and demolish the structures but the district has remained adamant saying the land for district headquarters at Nakidiir, in Kidepo Parish belongs to the community.
RDC Writes to Museveni over District Headquarters Dispute1 Mar 2021, 18:10 Comments 106 Views Local government Updates
In short
Mentioned: UWA karenga district local government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.