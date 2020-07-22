EDSON KINENE
RDCs Admit Failures in Enforcing COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines

22 Jul 2020, 14:24 Comments 140 Views Mbarara, Uganda Health Updates
BODA BODA CARRYING PASSENGERS

Members of the business community and travellers are finding difficulty in wearing face masks or installing water strands at shops, markets and supermarkets across the districts of Mbarara, Ntungamo, Bushenyi and Rwampara. vehicles are also carrying more than the acceptable number of passengers, in disregard of both load and curfew guidelines.

 

