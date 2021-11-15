Edward Eninu
RDCs Pin DSCs for Extorting Money from Applicants

15 Nov 2021, 11:37 Comments 143 Views Kalaki, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
Paul Mwidu Kaliwani, the Kalaki Resident District Commissioner, says that his office and other security agencies are investigating some of the cases where the DSC solicited money from applicants in the recent Parish Chief recruitment exercise.

 

