In short
Paul Mwidu Kaliwani, the Kalaki Resident District Commissioner, says that his office and other security agencies are investigating some of the cases where the DSC solicited money from applicants in the recent Parish Chief recruitment exercise.
RDCs Pin DSCs for Extorting Money from Applicants
In short
Tagged with: District Service Commission Rose Lilly Akello, Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity bribery for jobs extortion of money during recruitment staff recruitment in local governments
Mentioned: Kalaki District Local Government Teso Sub Region
