RDCs Warned Against Falsified Accountability for COVID Emergency Funds

In short

According to the circular to all RDCs and their deputies, signed by Yunus Kakande the Secretary of Office of the President shows that each of the RDC's offices has been given 20 million Shillings to cater to COVID-19 activities for a month. Of this, up to 3.6 million Shillings will cater for fuel expenses for 30 days, 500,000 Shillings covers imprest, 390,000 Shillings for safari day allowances and 1,690,000 shillings for the RDC's protective gear.