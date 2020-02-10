Okello Emmanuel
14:32

Re-Emergence of Water Hyacinth Frustrates Fishing on Lake Albert

10 Feb 2020, 14:32 Comments 75 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
A fisherman tries to remove some of the Weed with his bare hands.

A fisherman tries to remove some of the Weed with his bare hands.

In short
Vicent Okumu a fisherman at Wanseko landing site in Buliisa district says the weed forms dense-mat cover on water surface and affects the movement of fish, blocks boat access and the catching of fish.

 

Tagged with: Lake Albert fishermen water hyacinth

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.