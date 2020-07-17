In short

The group, branded "Rebel MPs" for opposing key party positions, said they were seeking forgiveness akin to the biblical Prodigal Son. They include Theodore Ssekikubo, Barnabas Tinkasimire, Mbwatekamwa Gaffa Muyanja Ssenyonga, Kibalya Maurice, Sylvia Rwabwogo, Dr Sam Lyomoki (Workers), Monica Amoding among others.