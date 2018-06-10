In short
Some of the statements made by Abiriga were replayed in the house as captured by the Hansard, the official record of parliament. URN captured some of the statements made by the former NRM enthusiast on the floor of the house for the two years he was an MP.
Recollecting Abiriga's Statements in Parliament10 Jun 2018, 11:34 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
