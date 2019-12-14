Recollecting Memories of Late Bishop Henry Ssentongo

In short
The late Bishop Ssentongo who died at 83, at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala was ordained a priest in December 1963, and later appointed and consecrated Bishop in March 1989. After serving as Bishop of Moroto Diocese for 22 years and clocking the mandatory age of active service, he was eventually retired in 2014.
Recollecting Memories of Late Bishop Henry Ssentongo14 Dec 2019, 12:29 Comments 244 Views Kyotera, Uganda Religion Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Biikira Catholic Parish Late Bishop Henry Ssentongo Retired Bishop of Moroto Diocese masaka catholic diocese uganda episcopal conference
Mentioned: Roman Catholic Church in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.