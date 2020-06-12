Recovered COVID-19 Patients Irked by Delayed Results

In short
Led by their zonal chairperson, Jimmy Okalo, the recovered patients said that although the first negative results were availed to them five days after the tests were conducted, the confirmatory test results were announced to them after a week.
Recovered COVID-19 Patients Irked by Delayed Results12 Jun 2020, 18:51
In short
Mentioned: Aisha Nakawunde Jimmy Okalo Jinja Tadeo Kikomeko
