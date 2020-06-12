Wambuzi Reacheal
Recovered COVID-19 Patients Irked by Delayed Results

12 Jun 2020, 18:51 Comments 63 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Misc Report
Patients match outside the isolation center after recovery.

Led by their zonal chairperson, Jimmy Okalo, the recovered patients said that although the first negative results were availed to them five days after the tests were conducted, the confirmatory test results were announced to them after a week.

 

