In short
The Kitgum District Principal Commercial Officer, Alex Opira says out of the 1.68 billion Shillings disbursed to the district, 1.024 billion Shillings was loaned out to 563 associations despite 1,379 associations that had been registered. So far only 184 million Shilling has been recovered.
Recovery of Emooyga Funds Low in Kitgum District
6 Jan 2023
