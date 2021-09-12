Recruiting More LDUs Will Put Uganda into Anarchy –Security Analysts

In short
Security analysts Grace Matsiko: "The haphazard recruitment of LDUs as we have witnessed is making Uganda look like a police state or a country gambling on security."
Security analyst Fred Egesa: "We should to reduce on gun circulation among the population and develop better civilian intelligence."
Recruiting More LDUs Will Put Uganda into Anarchy –Security Analysts12 Sep 2021, 15:38 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
