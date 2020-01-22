In short
However, Joram Musinguzi, the Cash Transfer Project Programs Officer, says they have moved in with the E-cash program to complement the existing disaster response mechanisms. He explains their assessment shows that Cash Based interventions are feasible and that Mbale was selected for a pilot study.
Red Cross Introduces Cash Payment to Disaster Victims Top story22 Jan 2020, 07:21 Comments 191 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Environment Misc Updates
