Reduced Funding to Agricultural Sector Worries Minister and Opposition

7 May 2021, 19:13 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Parliament on Friday passed a 44.77 trillion Shillings National Budget under which allocations to the Agricultural sector were drastically cut from 1.3 trillion in the current financial year to 799 billion in the new one.

 

