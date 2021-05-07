In short
Parliament on Friday passed a 44.77 trillion Shillings National Budget under which allocations to the Agricultural sector were drastically cut from 1.3 trillion in the current financial year to 799 billion in the new one.
Reduced Funding to Agricultural Sector Worries Minister and Opposition
7 May 2021
